Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price target lowered by Benchmark from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Zynga from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.37.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $7.99 on Friday. Zynga has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

In other news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $242,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 946,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,558,569.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $50,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,657 shares in the company, valued at $188,249.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,459,224 shares of company stock valued at $37,234,724. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

