Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Barclays

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ZNGA has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zynga presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.37.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $7.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.06. Zynga has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $12.32.

In other news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $242,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 946,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,558,569.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,459,224 shares of company stock worth $37,234,724 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Zynga by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Zynga by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Zynga by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

