$0.08 EPS Expected for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. GFL Environmental posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $0.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%.

GFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GFL Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.95.

NYSE GFL traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,969. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.27, a PEG ratio of 72.07 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.46. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $17.19 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 692.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 377.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

