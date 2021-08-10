-$0.14 EPS Expected for Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to report ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.15). Oil States International posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oil States International.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.
Oil States International stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 567,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,743. Oil States International has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $357.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 3.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.00.
Oil States International Company Profile
Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.
