-$0.14 EPS Expected for Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to report ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.15). Oil States International posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oil States International.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OIS. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Oil States International by 183.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 5,458.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the 1st quarter valued at about $528,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Oil States International by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Oil States International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 567,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,743. Oil States International has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $357.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 3.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.00.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oil States International (OIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.