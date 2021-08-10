$0.18 EPS Expected for Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) to post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Agiliti’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Agiliti.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $235.25 million during the quarter.

AGTI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Agiliti in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.39.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

AGTI opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.08. Agiliti has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $26.36.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

