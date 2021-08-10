$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.23. Broadmark Realty Capital reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 71.45%.

BRMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadmark Realty Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

NYSE BRMK opened at $10.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.78. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRMK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $14,012,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,882,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,750,000 after buying an additional 551,780 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,063,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,588,000 after buying an additional 263,618 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth $2,075,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $1,639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.