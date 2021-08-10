$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.23. Broadmark Realty Capital reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Broadmark Realty Capital.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 71.45%.

BRMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadmark Realty Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

NYSE BRMK opened at $10.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.78. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRMK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $14,012,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,882,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,750,000 after buying an additional 551,780 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,063,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,588,000 after buying an additional 263,618 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth $2,075,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $1,639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.