$0.23 EPS Expected for Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Motorcar Parts of America posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 666.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 3.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorcar Parts of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 214.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.30. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The firm has a market cap of $420.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.03.

Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

