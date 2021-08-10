$0.25 EPS Expected for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.27. Magnachip Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 65.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magnachip Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

MX opened at $19.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.99. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $926.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 880.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,585,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after purchasing an additional 655,792 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 34,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

