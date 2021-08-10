$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) to post $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 218.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.74. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 161.46%. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on VLRS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. upped their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.34.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at about $34,722,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4,355.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 798,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after acquiring an additional 780,395 shares in the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 88.6% in the second quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,317,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,304,000 after acquiring an additional 618,959 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 366.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 620,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 487,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,304,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,122,000 after acquiring an additional 409,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLRS opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.02. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.35 and a beta of 2.86.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

