$0.42 EPS Expected for Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Limestone Bancorp posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.64%.

LMST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMST traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,645. The company has a market cap of $110.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.81. Limestone Bancorp has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $17.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

In other news, EVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $32,660.00. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMST. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 53,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 46,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

