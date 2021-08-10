$0.45 EPS Expected for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $172.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $21.71 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $29.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,877,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,286,000 after purchasing an additional 175,593 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.7% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,698,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,906,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,573,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,552,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,983,000 after buying an additional 20,777 shares in the last quarter. 62.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

