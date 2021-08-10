$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.57. Gildan Activewear reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 225.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 20.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 34.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 45.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter worth about $136,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GIL opened at $36.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $38.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -344.44%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

