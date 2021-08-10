-$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) to report ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.94) and the highest is ($0.73). Yumanity Therapeutics reported earnings of ($3.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.47) to ($3.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($5.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.59) to ($4.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Yumanity Therapeutics.

Get Yumanity Therapeutics alerts:

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million.

YMTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Yumanity Therapeutics stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YMTX. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal lobar degeneration, and Alzheimer's diseases.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.