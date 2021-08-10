$1.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to post earnings per share of $1.79 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77. Cambridge Bancorp reported earnings of $2.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year earnings of $7.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $43.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 14.00%.

CATC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.50 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.30.

NASDAQ CATC traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.70. 11 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,901. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.75 and a 52-week high of $89.50. The company has a market cap of $589.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 282,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,802,000 after buying an additional 67,192 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after buying an additional 36,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,985,000 after buying an additional 27,215 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 88,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after buying an additional 26,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

