11,065 Shares in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Hawkins during the first quarter worth about $372,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hawkins by 54.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 16,183 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hawkins by 92.6% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Hawkins by 98.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.87. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.07 and a 12-month high of $39.73.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Research analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hawkins Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

