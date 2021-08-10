13,356 Shares in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROAD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $504,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 46.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROAD opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.00. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $261.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

