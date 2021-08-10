136,198 Shares in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 136,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SOLO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

NASDAQ:SOLO opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $397.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 9,235.79% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

