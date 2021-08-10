13,857 Shares in Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Maritime during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Maritime stock opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Globus Maritime Limited has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.17 million for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Globus Maritime in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Globus Maritime Profile

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of dry bulk motor vessels. It also provides maritime services for the transportation of dry cargo products. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

