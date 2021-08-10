16,230 Shares in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Acquired by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,566,000 after buying an additional 2,552,090 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth approximately $20,015,000. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter worth approximately $19,554,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,908,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exor Capital LLP boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,660,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,619,000 after purchasing an additional 542,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $340,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,759,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,943,284.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP R Sean Elliott sold 4,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 167,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,492,216 shares of company stock worth $189,662,944. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LBRT opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.45. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $17.78.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LBRT. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.99.

Liberty Oilfield Services Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

