2,125 Shares in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 58.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,194 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $36,500,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 52.2% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,009,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,961,000 after acquiring an additional 346,510 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 14.8% in the first quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,616,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,361,000 after acquiring an additional 271,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

In related news, CEO Dennis Polk sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $153,501.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,274,343.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $370,348.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,179 shares of company stock worth $2,946,704 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SNX opened at $123.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.72. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $130.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. SYNNEX’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.