22,721 Shares in INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of INVO Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in INVO Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in INVO Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $352,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in INVO Bioscience by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 950,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 325,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INVO opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.43. INVO Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The company has a market cap of $44.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of -1.13.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). INVO Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 974.33% and a negative net margin of 639.14%. The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that INVO Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO BioScience, Inc focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

