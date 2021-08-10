2,378 Shares in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its position in Cars.com by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,693,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,792,000 after buying an additional 1,248,550 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,612,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Cars.com by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,500,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,405,000 after buying an additional 990,400 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,501,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cars.com by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,237,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,876,000 after buying an additional 412,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARS opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $905.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.90 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.50. Cars.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $15.71.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Cars.com had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CARS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

