24,000 Shares in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 24,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADX. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 207.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,180,839 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,562,000 after purchasing an additional 797,091 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $4,523,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $4,068,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $3,122,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,128,000. Institutional investors own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederic A. Escherich acquired 20,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $394,055.97. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,824 shares in the company, valued at $764,444.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADX opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.81. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.48 and a 1-year high of $20.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

