$245.73 Million in Sales Expected for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will report $245.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $251.90 million and the lowest is $236.40 million. LivaNova reported sales of $240.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LivaNova.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LIVN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. LivaNova has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $86,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth $102,715,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in LivaNova during the first quarter valued at $82,565,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in LivaNova during the first quarter valued at $63,566,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,038,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in LivaNova by 49.3% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,297,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,698,000 after buying an additional 428,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LIVN traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.75. 9,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.62. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $90.25.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivaNova (LIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.