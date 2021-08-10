$26.84 Million in Sales Expected for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will post sales of $26.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.18 million and the lowest is $22.60 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics posted sales of $21.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $102.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $91.50 million to $117.17 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $151.81 million, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $211.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 203.25% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

KPTI stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

