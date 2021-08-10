2,614 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Purchased by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,135,000 after buying an additional 27,590 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 102.7% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 65,632 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP raised its position in T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $176,659,000 after purchasing an additional 460,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 178.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 130,652 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in T-Mobile US by 19.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total value of $1,443,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,997,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $142.99 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.56 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $178.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. HSBC upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

