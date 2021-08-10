$269.87 Million in Sales Expected for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to post sales of $269.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $272.58 million and the lowest is $266.30 million. Omega Healthcare Investors posted sales of $119.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 126.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.23.

OHI traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $34.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,815. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.97%.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,755 shares of company stock valued at $64,134. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

