$292.13 Million in Sales Expected for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report sales of $292.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $289.60 million and the highest is $297.10 million. Armstrong World Industries posted sales of $246.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

NYSE AWI traded up $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $109.17. 760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,240. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.18. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $110.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In other news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,210 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 317.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after acquiring an additional 98,831 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 13,371.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 20,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

