$3.05 Million in Sales Expected for PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) to post $3.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75 million. PolarityTE reported sales of $2.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full year sales of $10.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.21 million to $12.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.37 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $8.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 123.54% and a negative net margin of 339.69%. The business had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS.

Shares of PTE stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.85. 625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,492,899. The company has a market capitalization of $68.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.40. PolarityTE has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the first quarter valued at about $24,884,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 159.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 705,588 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 1,271.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 562,005 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 50.8% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 836,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 281,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PolarityTE by 1,128.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 143,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

