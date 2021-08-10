$33.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will report sales of $33.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $33.76 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported sales of $34.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year sales of $131.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.56 billion to $136.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $136.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.36 billion to $138.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Truist reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.43. 322,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,967,690. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

