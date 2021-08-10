33,972 Shares in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Napco Security Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 115.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after buying an additional 123,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 954,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,235,000 after buying an additional 100,685 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 18.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 570,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 20.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after buying an additional 38,279 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 18.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 195,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after buying an additional 30,809 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on NSSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $38.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.04. The company has a market cap of $669.08 million, a P/E ratio of 82.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.35 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,520,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 30,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $996,733.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,442,657.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,955 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,856. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.