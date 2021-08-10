$355.87 Million in Sales Expected for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) to post $355.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $354.50 million to $357.80 million. Infinera posted sales of $340.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on INFN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $9.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02. Infinera has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $11.51.

In other Infinera news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $142,263.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $1,746,347.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,267 shares of company stock worth $2,126,809 over the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 7.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 3.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 7.3% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 35,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 18.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 19.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

