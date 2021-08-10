37,839 Shares in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.68.

NYSE:CCO opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

