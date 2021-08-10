$4.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.17. Atlas Air Worldwide reported earnings per share of $2.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $13.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.64 to $15.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.89 to $11.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.73. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $990.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,436,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,827,000 after buying an additional 246,109 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,421,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 52.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 564,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,132,000 after purchasing an additional 193,163 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 153.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,375,000 after purchasing an additional 164,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 282.6% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 146,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 108,346 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAWW stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $72.38. The company had a trading volume of 10,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,628. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.29. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $76.22.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

