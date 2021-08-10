$40.71 Million in Sales Expected for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will post sales of $40.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.43 million. Goosehead Insurance reported sales of $32.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year sales of $153.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $150.81 million to $155.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $210.89 million, with estimates ranging from $203.88 million to $219.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 34,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $2,785,309.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $1,279,194.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,194. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 565,784 shares of company stock valued at $55,263,263. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSHD opened at $126.98 on Tuesday. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $174.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 352.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Earnings History and Estimates for Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

