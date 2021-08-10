$427.58 Million in Sales Expected for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to post sales of $427.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $404.20 million to $440.00 million. Watts Water Technologies reported sales of $383.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 11,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total value of $1,478,187.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,278,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,665 shares of company stock worth $6,110,288 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 162.4% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $162.84. 5,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,531. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.86. Watts Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $91.34 and a 12-month high of $164.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

