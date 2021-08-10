$6.87 Billion in Sales Expected for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) will post $6.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.83 billion and the highest is $6.91 billion. United Natural Foods reported sales of $6.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, September 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year sales of $27.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.01 billion to $27.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $27.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.95 billion to $28.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of UNFI traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.21. 14,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,787. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.28.

In related news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 109,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $4,235,509.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,523,641.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $292,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,514 shares of company stock worth $6,981,635 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,232,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,114,000 after acquiring an additional 610,906 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 608.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,362,000 after acquiring an additional 843,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,138,000 after purchasing an additional 148,660 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 782,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,006,000 after purchasing an additional 49,692 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

