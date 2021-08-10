$605.66 Million in Sales Expected for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will post $605.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the lowest is $96.00 million. Royal Caribbean Group posted sales of -$33.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,897.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $974.00 million to $3.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.68 billion to $10.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. The firm’s revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.13) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.69.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

RCL stock traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,607,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.80. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $51.11 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.36.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

