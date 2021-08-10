$64.73 Million in Sales Expected for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) to report $64.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Paya’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.10 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Paya will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $281.23 million, with estimates ranging from $275.10 million to $287.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYA. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Paya in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paya currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paya in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Paya in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYA traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 625,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,437. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.07. Paya has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.06.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

