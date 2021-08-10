$756.20 Million in Sales Expected for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to announce $756.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $747.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $767.91 million. Brown & Brown posted sales of $674.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

NYSE BRO opened at $54.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $56.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,730,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,319,000 after purchasing an additional 840,666 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,382,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,186,000 after acquiring an additional 28,247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,426,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,062,000 after acquiring an additional 53,419 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,563,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,579,000 after purchasing an additional 40,633 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,373,000 after purchasing an additional 98,235 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

