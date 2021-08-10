$766.62 Million in Sales Expected for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to announce sales of $766.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $672.60 million and the highest is $918.67 million. The Carlyle Group reported sales of $496.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year sales of $3.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $234,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,133,101 shares of company stock worth $438,663,613 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 52.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.4% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 202,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 20,682 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.20. 1,921,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,060. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $51.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

