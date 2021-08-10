7,772 Shares in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Bought by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Invesco by 71.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 249,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 104,246 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Invesco by 4.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Invesco by 128.8% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Invesco by 10.1% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 269,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

NYSE IVZ opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.