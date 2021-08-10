$832.00 Million in Sales Expected for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will report sales of $832.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $688.00 million and the highest is $942.22 million. Hyatt Hotels posted sales of $399.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year sales of $2.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%.

H has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.57.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,044.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $151,146.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,069 shares of company stock worth $16,018,623. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:H traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $74.68. The company had a trading volume of 10,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.43. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $51.21 and a 52-week high of $92.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.53.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

