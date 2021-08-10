8,400 Shares in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Purchased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 236.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 23,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Frates purchased 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 34,250 shares of company stock worth $1,615,413. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $43.36 on Tuesday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $98.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.94.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.63) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. William Blair cut Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.72.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

