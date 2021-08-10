9,895 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Acquired by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,232,000 after acquiring an additional 17,671,486 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,980 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 313.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,890,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,675 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,963,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 392,677.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,013,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,109 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.47.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WMB shares. Argus raised The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.45.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

