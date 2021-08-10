A.H. Belo Co. (AHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

A.H. Belo has decreased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:AHC opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. A.H. Belo has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $12.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85.

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

