A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. DNB Markets cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, AlphaValue raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $13.96 on Monday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33.

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

