Aave Price Hits $385.50 on Exchanges (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Aave has a total market capitalization of $4.99 billion and approximately $437.79 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aave has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Aave coin can currently be bought for approximately $385.50 or 0.00844648 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00053509 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00107621 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00041488 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 43.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00137460 BTC.

About Aave

Aave (AAVE) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,944,765 coins. Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

