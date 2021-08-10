Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Trading Up 8%

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) was up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.54 and last traded at $39.51. Approximately 82,752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,600,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.58.

ANF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.29) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

