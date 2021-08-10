Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Trading Up 8%

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) was up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.54 and last traded at $39.51. Approximately 82,752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,600,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.58.
ANF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.
