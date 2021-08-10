Abiomed, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Abiomed in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Abiomed’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ABMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.00.

ABMD stock opened at $346.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $317.27. Abiomed has a fifty-two week low of $242.73 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 287.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,817 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

